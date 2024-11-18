Zelenskyy visits one of toughest areas of front line, examines situation near Pokrovsk and Kurakhove – photo, video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited positions of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade at Pokrovsk front, one of the most intense combat areas on the entire battlefield. In Pokrovsk, Zelenskyy met with sergeants and distributed awards, congratulating them on the Sergeant's Day, which is observed in Ukraine on 18 November.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X); Office of the President

Quote: "I'd like to congratulate you personally here in Pokrovsk. A tough front. I know that it is only thanks to your fortitude that [Ukraine’s] East is not occupied entirely by the Russian Federation.

The enemy endures strikes from you and your fellow soldiers on a daily basis. Please convey my heartfelt thanks, as well as that from the entire Ukrainian people."

Details: Zelenskyy heard brigade commander Yevhen Lasiichuk's report on the situation in his area of responsibility as well as the security situation in Pokrovsk.

Lasiichuk reported on the Russian forces’ methods for performing small-group assaults and countermeasures, interactions with associated troops, and experience with materiel transferred by partners.

Zelenskyy also heard a briefing from the commander of Donetsk Operational and Tactical Group, Oleksandr Lutsenko, on the general situation in his area of responsibility, as well as details on the defence activities around Kurakhove.

The President spoke with sergeants from the troops protecting Donetsk Oblast and congratulated them on Sergeant's Day.

Zelenskyy presented the Cross of Military Merit to four sergeants. The awards went to:

Junior sergeant Vitalii Havrylenko. This year, in July, he devised a plan to evacuate 14 residents of Maksymilianivka, Donetsk Oblast, where the Russian sabotage and reconnaissance squad attempted to establish a foothold. Throughout the village sweep, he led the assault group on several occasions. Havrylenko personally detained three Russian soldiers who gave out crucial information. This helped Ukrainian forces disrupt the Russian preparations by revealing the coordinates of their troops and ammo storage locations.

Chief Sergeant Andrii Hryn. During continuous Russian attacks, he organised precise artillery fire, destroying around 20 Russian soldiers, damaging four units of military equipment, and halting the Russian advance. In September of this year, he personally oversaw an artillery unit and mined crucial locations. As a result, the Russians could not break through and the unit's defensive lines were strengthened.

Sergeant Arthur Maskevych. He led the assault group in the vicinity of Tonenke, as well as the airborne company's defence positions near Krutyi Yar. During one of the skirmishes, he was shot, injured, and suffered a severe contusion, but he managed to fight on for approximately 12 hours until reinforcements arrived.

Sergeant Kostiantyn Ploskonos. During the Russian advance in Paraskoviivka, he organised defensive efforts and took direct leadership of the combat, hitting a T-72 tank and two armoured combat vehicles. This year, in September, he commanded a team of sappers who built barricades. His two brothers-in-arms were injured due to hostile mortar fire. Ploskonos assisted them with medical care, removed them to safety, and completed the mission.

