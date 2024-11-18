All Sections
Russian Foreign Ministry claims ATACMS strikes on Russia would be taken as direct US involvement in war

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzMonday, 18 November 2024, 20:25
Zakharova. Photo: Getty Images

The Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that Ukraine's use of ATACMS long-range missiles to strike Russian territory would be considered direct US involvement in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: European Pravda, citing Mariia Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry

Details: Zakharova said that Kyiv’s use of long-range missiles to attack Russian territory would be taken as "direct participation by the US and its satellites in hostilities against Russia, as well as a radical change in the nature and essence of the conflict".

Quote: "Russia’s response will be adequate and tangible in such a case."

Notably, Ukrainian forces have previously used ATACMS missiles on territories temporarily occupied by Russia, which Moscow considers its own and has even incorporated into its constitution.

Zakharova also stressed that it remains unclear whether reports claiming that US President Joe Biden has authorised Kyiv to use ATACMS missiles to strike deep into Russian territory are coming from official sources.

Background:

  • Media reported that US President Joe Biden has for the first time authorised Ukrainian forces to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory.
  • Axios noted that this decision concerns Kursk Oblast and is intended as a response to the involvement of North Korean military personnel in the war.
  • Meanwhile, the White House refused to directly confirm the permission for Ukraine to use long-range missiles on military targets in Russia but acknowledged developing a response to North Korea’s involvement in the conflict.

