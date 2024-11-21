All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Hungary to deploy air defence near border with Ukraine as Kyiv has been authorised to strike deep into Russia

Mariya Yemets, Iryna BalachukThursday, 21 November 2024, 09:40
Hungary to deploy air defence near border with Ukraine as Kyiv has been authorised to strike deep into Russia
Stock photo: honvedelem.hu

Hungarian Defence Minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky has ordered the deployment of air defence in the areas of Hungary closest to the border with Ukraine, citing fears of escalation after Ukraine was authorised to use Western-supplied weapons to strike deep into Russian territory. 

Source: Hungarian news website Telex, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Hungarian defence minister said on Facebook that he had ordered the deployment of air defence systems in the northeast of the country, explaining that the scale of the Russo-Ukrainian war is "larger than ever, and the war has entered the most dangerous phase".

Advertisement:

He attributed this, in particular, to the lifting of long-range restrictions for Ukraine and linked it to Putin's approval of an updated nuclear doctrine, in which Russia expanded the possible conditions for the use of nuclear weapons (Putin announced this step in late September). 

Background:

  • Last weekend, when several Russian missiles were shot down near the border with Hungary in the Carpathian Mountains, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó reacted by saying that it was necessary to step up efforts to bring peace.
  • Following the news of the lifting of long-range missile use restrictions for Ukraine, Szijjártó accused the current US administration of attacking the new reality that has emerged after Donald Trump's election victory and threatening to expand the war.
  • After Ukraine's first strikes, supposedly with Western-supplied missiles deep into Russian territory, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán convened a meeting of the Defence Council to discuss the threat of war escalation.

Support UP or become our patron!

Hungaryair defenceRussia
Advertisement:

updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured

Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň

Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos

Zelenskyy signs historic tax rise into law

Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist: defendants receive suspended sentence, subject to appeal

All News
Hungary
Hungarian Foreign Minister criticises US approval for strikes on Russian territory
Orbán's advisor says Trump must call Putin to accelerate ending war in Ukraine
Zelenskyy's speech not shown in official broadcast of Budapest summit
RECENT NEWS
00:18
updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured
23:06
Norway to assist Poland in protecting key aid hub for Ukraine
22:34
Georgian president joins anti-government protest
21:56
Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň
21:50
Protests erupt in Georgia after government freezes EU accession process
21:06
Zelenskyy to speak with Scholz, whom he previously criticised over call with Putin
21:01
NATO-Ukraine Council to meet in December
20:44
Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos
20:41
Ukrainians Beleniuk and Nasibov among World's Best Wrestlers
20:36
Russians execute four more Ukrainian POWs in Pokrovsk District – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: