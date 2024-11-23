Sweden to finance Ukrainian long-range drones production based on "Danish model"

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has held talks with his Swedish counterpart Pål Jonson during a working visit to Sweden, where an agreement has been reached that Sweden will finance the production of Ukrainian long-range drones following the "Danish model".

Source: Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Details: During the talks, the ministers agreed that Sweden would finance the production of Ukrainian drones by purchasing products for the needs of Ukraine's defence forces.

Advertisement:

"This is another step towards strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities, demonstrating our partners' trust in our defence industrial base potential," Umierov noted.

The parties also discussed plans to finance aid to Ukraine for 2025. Particular focus was placed on equipping Ukrainian army units with military equipment. Umierov said talks on this component of cooperation are at the final stage.

In addition, he met with representatives of Swedish defence companies. The participants talked about implementing new projects in the fields of military equipment production, artillery, optics, guidance systems, communications and air defence systems.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Particular attention was given to localising production in Ukraine, establishing joint ventures, increasing supply volumes and procuring new types of weapons and advanced technologies."

Background:

At a joint briefing with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umierov in Sweden, Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson announced that Sweden would soon allocate "substantial funds" as an investment to enable Ukraine to launch the large-scale production of its own long-range missiles and attack drones.

Jonson stated that this initiative would follow Denmark's example by channelling funds into Ukraine's defence industrial base.

Jonson also emphasised that Sweden had imposed no restrictions on Ukraine regarding the use of Swedish weapons. "Ukraine is clearly exercising its right to self-defence in accordance with international law. Supporting Ukraine is not escalating," Jonson stressed.

Umierov said during his visit to Oslo on 15 November that Norway would finance the production of Ukrainian weapons and equipment, thereby joining the "Danish model" of military support for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!