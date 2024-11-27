All Sections
Polish foreign minister explains why Poles shouldn't block checkpoints on Polish-Ukrainian border

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 27 November 2024, 10:52
Polish foreign minister explains why Poles shouldn't block checkpoints on Polish-Ukrainian border
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. Photo: Jaap Arriens/Nurphoto

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has said that checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border are part of critical infrastructure and protesters should refrain from blocking them. He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was in charge of issues concerning the border.

Source: Radosław Sikorski during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Warsaw, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Ukrinform

Details: Sikorski said that border checkpoints and approaches to them "are critical infrastructure and should not become sites of protests".

Quote from Sikorski: "We have to carefully examine the scale of protests that our courts allow."

Background:

  • Polish farmers went on strike on the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing on 23 November over the Polish government’s failure to fulfill their demand to keep agricultural tax in 2024 at the level of 2023 and concerns about the EU signing a free trade agreement with the Southern Common Market (Mercosur).
  • The farmers have since suspended their protests until 10 December and said that the protests will extend across all of Poland’s eastern border if their demands are not met.

