Large-scale drone attack on Odesa, extensive damage, people injured – photos

A large-scale Russian drone attack on Odesa and the Odesa District has resulted in injuries and significant damage to a school and houses, with fires breaking out in several of the affected buildings. Two gas pipelines were also ruptured and caught fire.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; Odesa City Council

Quote from Kiper: "Russian terrorists launched a large-scale drone attack on the Odesa district. Civilian infrastructure has been damaged and people injured."

Details: Kiper reported that houses were damaged by the attack in Odesa and the Odesa District, causing fires in several of them.

Windows were shattered and the facade damaged at an educational institution in Odesa.

Additionally, shrapnel damage caused two gas pipelines to rupture and catch fire, with windows shattered in a number of buildings.

According to Odesa Oblast Military Administration, two people have been reported injured, one in Odesa and one in the Odesa District.

Quote from Kiper: "All relevant emergency services are working to deal with the aftermath. Assistance is being provided to the injured, and law enforcement officers are documenting the latest Russian crime against the civilian population of Odesa Oblast."

Odesa City Council’s Telegram channel reported that one of Odesa’s oldest schools, Lyceum No. 125, had sustained significant damage during the nighttime attack.

The school, located in the Kryva Balka neighbourhood, had been completely renovated prior to the full-scale invasion.

The attack shattered windows, destroyed furniture and doors and damaged the roof and the heating system.

Later, Odesa City Council shared additional photos of the damage caused by the attack.

According to acting Odesa Mayor Oleksandr Filatov, an operational headquarters will be established in the city in the morning to assist residents.

