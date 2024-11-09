All Sections
Russians advance near 7 Ukrainian settlements – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 9 November 2024, 05:00
Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Map: DeepState

Analysts from the DeepState project have reported new Russian advances on the eastern front.

Source: DeepState

Details: DeepState reported on the night of 8-9 November that the Russians have advanced near seven settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Quote: "The enemy has advanced near Maksymivka, Miasozharivka, Dalnie, Selydove, Petrivka, Bohoiavlenka and Pobieda."

Background: 

  • The DeepState analytical project reported that the Russian forces had occupied about 490 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory in October, the highest figure for 2024 and for the Russian counter-offensive that has been going on since October 2023.
  • On 1 November 2024, Estonian intelligence announced that Russian troops had managed to occupy about 150 square kilometres in Donetsk Oblast over the week before that.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russia had recently increased the number of regiments, brigades and divisions and the number of its personnel by almost 100,000. The length of the line of contact has also increased to 1,300 kilometres. Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the General Staff, explains that the Russian troops have a significant advantage on the line of contact, sometimes up to 5 times. 

