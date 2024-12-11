Russia reports alleged drone attack and fire in Bryansk – photos, video

Russian public media have reported that about 10 explosions have rung out in Bryansk Oblast, Russia, on the night of 10-11 December. Russian authorities have reported an attack by 10 drones on the oblast and a fire in the city of Bryansk.

Source: Russian Telegram channels Shot, Baza and Astra; Bryansk Oblast governor Alexander Bogomaz

Details: Shot, citing local residents, reports that 6 to 10 explosions rang out over the Fokinsky district in Bryansk.

At the same time, Baza reports a series of explosions in Bryansk Oblast, followed by a massive fire.

Russian media outlets add that there may have been a drone attack, but there is no official information on the situation.

Updated: Bogomaz later reported that Russian air defence allegedly shot down 10 drones over the territory of Bryansk Oblast.

As usual, the governor said that "there are no casualties or damage", but "operational and emergency services are working on the spot".

Later, Bogomaz said that "as a result of the drone attack, a production facility caught fire in Bryansk".

According to Astra, an oil refinery in Bryansk caught fire after the drone attack.

