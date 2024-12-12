All Sections
Norway to open office in Kyiv for support of Norwegian companies entering Ukraine

Mariya YemetsThursday, 12 December 2024, 08:14
Norway to open office in Kyiv for support of Norwegian companies entering Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

Norway is planning to open an office in Kyiv to help Norwegian businesses interested in participating in Ukraine's reconstruction, establishing contacts with the Ukrainian public and private sectors, and exploring opportunities.

Source: the press service of the Norwegian Ministry of Trade; European Pravda reports

Details: The office – which may have only one key person – is founded as a centre to help Norwegian companies become familiar with all available tools and establish connections to start working in Ukraine.

The office will coordinate with the Norwegian embassy and other Nordic partners.

Minister of Trade and Industry Cecilie Myrseth said that Norway aims to launch such an office as soon as possible and is currently considering how best to organise its work.

The minister said that the business community wanted someone in Kyiv to support and coordinate Norwegian business efforts, adding that this would be an important addition to the good work Norwegian entrepreneurs had already done for Ukraine.

The ministry reiterated that in September, a large delegation of Norwegian business representatives visited Kyiv along with Minister Myrseth, and Norway had a huge business delegation at the conference on Ukraine's reconstruction in Warsaw.

In late November, parties in the Norwegian parliament supported a decision to increase support for Ukraine to NOK 35 billion (US$3.16 billion) in 2025.

Norway also promises to deploy F-35 fighter jets and NASAMS air defence systems to Poland to protect Rzeszów airport, which is a key logistical hub for transporting Western aid to Ukraine.

NorwayUkrainebusiness
