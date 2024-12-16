German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated that as long as he is in charge of the government, Berlin will not supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles and will not allow German soldiers to participate in the war.

Source: Scholz said this in a speech in the Bundestag before a vote of no confidence in his government, as reported by European Pravda, citing Spiegel

Details: The Chancellor stated that Germany's support for Ukraine is unwavering. He said that Germany is the largest donor of aid to Ukraine in Europe.

Quote: "I want it to remain this way," Scholz said.

At the same time, Scholz said he was against the supply of German cruise missiles to Ukraine and did not want German soldiers to fight in Ukraine.

"Not with me as federal chancellor," Scholz said.

Background:

On Monday, the Bundestag is voting on a no-confidence motion against Scholz's government, which should pave the way for early elections scheduled for 23 February.

As reported, Current German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD) may include a refusal to provide Ukraine with Taurus long-range missiles in its manifesto.

Friedrich Merz, leader of the German opposition bloc CDU/CSU and a candidate for chancellor, said he would only provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles after consulting the United States.

