Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol district with artillery and drones: woman injured

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 16 December, using artillery and kamikaze UAVs. A woman was injured in the attack.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "They targeted the Nikopol, Myrove, Marhanets and Pokrovske hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

A 57-year-old woman was injured. She was taken to hospital in a serious condition."

Details: The attack also damaged three houses, two outbuildings, a car and a truck. Local infrastructure and two businesses also came under fire.

