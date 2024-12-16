Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol district with artillery and drones: woman injured
Monday, 16 December 2024, 18:58
Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 16 December, using artillery and kamikaze UAVs. A woman was injured in the attack.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "They targeted the Nikopol, Myrove, Marhanets and Pokrovske hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Advertisement:
A 57-year-old woman was injured. She was taken to hospital in a serious condition."
Details: The attack also damaged three houses, two outbuildings, a car and a truck. Local infrastructure and two businesses also came under fire.
Support UP or become our patron!