Ukraine's air defence downs 51 Russian drones

Ukraine’s Air Force downed 51 Russian drones on the night of 17-18 December, while another 30 did not reach their targets.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "The enemy attacked with 81 Shahed drones and UAVs of other types from Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo and Orel on the night of 17-18 December 2024 (from 19:00 on 17 December).

As of 09:00, the downing of 51 Shahed drones and UAVs of other types has been confirmed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

As a result of active combat efforts, 30 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without negative consequences)."

Details: No hits were recorded and no information received about destruction or casualties.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

