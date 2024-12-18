All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's air defence downs 51 Russian drones

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 18 December 2024, 09:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 51 Russian drones
Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Air Force downed 51 Russian drones on the night of 17-18 December, while another 30 did not reach their targets.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "The enemy attacked with 81 Shahed drones and UAVs of other types from Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo and Orel on the night of 17-18 December 2024 (from 19:00 on 17 December).

Advertisement:

As of 09:00, the downing of 51 Shahed drones and UAVs of other types has been confirmed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

As a result of active combat efforts, 30 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without negative consequences)."

Details: No hits were recorded and no information received about destruction or casualties.

Advertisement:

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Ukraine's Air Forceair-raid warningdronesShahed drone
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Ukrainian air defence downs 20 Russian drones in 5 oblasts, 10 more disappear from radar
Russians attack Ukraine with 49 drones, 27 of them shot down
Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down 56 of 108 Russian UAVs overnight, 49 disappear from radar, 3 return to Russia
RECENT NEWS
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
15:20
Putin offers apology to Azerbaijani president for "tragic plane incident" in Russian airspace
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: