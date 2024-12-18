All Sections
Macron and Zelenskyy to meet in Brussels this evening – Le Monde

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 18 December 2024, 17:43
Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

The Élyseé Palace has announced that French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels on Wednesday, 18 December.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Le Monde

Details: The meeting between Macron and Zelenskyy in Brussels is scheduled for 18:15 (19:15 Kyiv time) on the sidelines of the EU-Western Balkans summit.

No details of the meeting have been disclosed.

Background:

  • Earlier, Politico reported that the French president will travel to Mayotte, a French overseas territory in the Indian Ocean that is dealing with the aftermath of a devastating tropical cyclone.
  • As a result, he will not attend the European Council meeting on Thursday in Brussels and is likely to miss an informal meeting of European leaders arranged by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

