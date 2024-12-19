UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine

The United Kingdom has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth £225 million (approximately US$286 million).

Source: Reuters

Details: The aid package includes:

£92 million (US$116 million) for strengthening Ukraine’s naval forces, including small boats, reconnaissance drones, uncrewed surface vessels, loitering munitions and mine countermeasure drones.

£68 million (US$85.5 million) for air defence systems, including radars, decoy land equipment and counter-drone electronic warfare systems.

£26 million (US$32.7 million) for providing support and spare parts for military systems previously delivered to Ukraine.

£39 million (US$49 million) for supplying over 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems and jointly procuring respirators and equipment to enhance the defence capabilities of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

The UK also stated it will offer more military training to Ukraine.

The report noted that Ukraine had called on its allies for continued battlefield and diplomatic support ahead of potential negotiations with Russia, as Ukrainian forces are exhausted and outnumbered along the frontline stretching over 1,170 kilometers.

Background: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasised the need for continued support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression during a telephone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, 18 December.

