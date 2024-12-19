All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 19 December 2024, 05:24
UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine
UK and Ukrainian flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

The United Kingdom has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth £225 million (approximately US$286 million).

Source: Reuters

Details: The aid package includes:

Advertisement:
  • £92 million (US$116 million) for strengthening Ukraine’s naval forces, including small boats, reconnaissance drones, uncrewed surface vessels, loitering munitions and mine countermeasure drones.
  • £68 million (US$85.5 million) for air defence systems, including radars, decoy land equipment and counter-drone electronic warfare systems.
  • £26 million (US$32.7 million) for providing support and spare parts for military systems previously delivered to Ukraine.
  • £39 million (US$49 million) for supplying over 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems and jointly procuring respirators and equipment to enhance the defence capabilities of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

The UK also stated it will offer more military training to Ukraine.

The report noted that Ukraine had called on its allies for continued battlefield and diplomatic support ahead of potential negotiations with Russia, as Ukrainian forces are exhausted and outnumbered along the frontline stretching over 1,170 kilometers.

Background: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasised the need for continued support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression during a telephone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, 18 December.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

UKaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
UK
Starmer and Trump discuss support for Ukraine
UK to continue training Ukrainian military in 2025
UK defence secretary arrives in Kyiv on visit
RECENT NEWS
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
15:20
Putin offers apology to Azerbaijani president for "tragic plane incident" in Russian airspace
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: