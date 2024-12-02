All Sections
Russia attacks Ternopil with UAVs: casualties reported

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 2 December 2024, 02:40
The fire after the UAV attack. Photo: social media

An explosion was heard in Ternopil on the night of 1-2 December as a result of an attack by Russian drones, a fire broke out in a residential building, and a number of people have been killed and seriously injured.

Source: Suspilne Ternopil, a Ternopil-related branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster; Serhii Nadal, the mayor of Ternopil; Ternopil Oblast Military Administration

Details: An explosion was heard in Ternopil during an air-raid warning issued due to an attack by Russian drones.

Nadal called on people to stay in shelters on his Telegram channel.

An air-raid warning was issued in Ternopil Oblast on 2 December at 00:05.

Updated: Later, Nadal said that the Russians had launched another drone attack on Ternopil. There is a fire in a residential building. The appropriate services are working at the scene.

Viacheslav Nehoda, Head of Ternopil Oblast Military Administration, said that as a result of the Russian attack on Ternopil, people had been seriously injured, and one person had been killed.

Nehoda also added that the appropriate services were working at the scene to extinguish the fire and evacuate people.

Quote from Nadal at 03:56: "After an enemy UAV hit the apartment building, the fire engulfed the apartments on the top fourth floor and partially the second and third floors.

At this moment, rescue and special services are still responding.

Some people have been killed and seriously injured.

Doctors are doing everything possible to save the lives of those injured.

We are preparing a place for temporary accommodation for Ternopil residents whose apartments were damaged."

