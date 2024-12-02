Agricultural business warehouse on fire in Kyiv Oblast due to falling drone wreckage

Downed drone wreckage has caused a fire at a warehouse belonging to an agricultural business in Kyiv Oblast which has been extinguished.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Another enemy UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast. Air defence was responding in the oblast… Wreckage from downed enemy targets caused a fire at a warehouse belonging to an agricultural business in one of the districts. The fire has been extinguished."

Details: He added that emergency response teams were continuing to assess the aftermath of the nighttime attack.

Kravchenko emphasised that no hits on critical or residential infrastructure had been recorded and confirmed that there were no casualties.

Background: The Russians attacked Ukraine once again with drones on the evening of 1 December.

