Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast

Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian drones were detected in Kyiv Oblast on the morning of Monday, 2 December, with air defence systems actively responding.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Enemy UAVs movement detected! Air defence is responding in the oblast."

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv Oblast at 06:18.

The previous air-raid warning was in effect from 21:00 Sunday until 04:32 Monday.

