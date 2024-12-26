Additional medical evacuation train carriages to be used in Ukraine – photo

A medical evacuation train carriage. Photo: Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Additional medical evacuation train carriages have been released as part of the cooperation between Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways), Ukraine’s Defence Ministry and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Medical Forces Command

Details: According to a report by Ukraine’s Medical Forces Command, trains fitted with these specialised carriages are used to evacuate critically wounded servicemen.

The equipment in these carriages is identical to that of a full-fledged field hospital.

Anatolii Kazmirchuk (front) in a medical evacuation train carriage Photo: Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote from Anatolii Kazmirchuk, Commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: "Qualified and timely assistance at all stages of medical evacuation saves our defenders every day. We thank all those involved in ensuring the provision of quality medical care for their cooperation."

