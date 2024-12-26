All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Additional medical evacuation train carriages to be used in Ukraine – photo

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 26 December 2024, 04:52
Additional medical evacuation train carriages to be used in Ukraine – photo
A medical evacuation train carriage. Photo: Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Additional medical evacuation train carriages have been released as part of the cooperation between Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways), Ukraine’s Defence Ministry and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Medical Forces Command 

Details: According to a report by Ukraine’s Medical Forces Command, trains fitted with these specialised carriages are used to evacuate critically wounded servicemen. 

Advertisement:

The equipment in these carriages is identical to that of a full-fledged field hospital.

 
Anatolii Kazmirchuk (front) in a medical evacuation train carriage
Photo: Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote from Anatolii Kazmirchuk, Commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: "Qualified and timely assistance at all stages of medical evacuation saves our defenders every day. We thank all those involved in ensuring the provision of quality medical care for their cooperation."

Support UP or become our patron!

Ukrainian Railwaysevacuation
Advertisement:

Trump's team admits they cannot end war in Ukraine quickly – FT

Zelenskyy arrives in Italy

Slovak PM ramps up threats to Ukraine over its suspension of Russian gas transit

Pentagon discloses details of latest aid package for Ukraine: F-16 equipment and air defence missiles

Trump's national security advisor explains president-elect's desire to acquire Greenland – Reuters

Ukrainian defence forces repel large-scale assault in Kursk Oblast, taking out Russian company – video

All News
Ukrainian Railways
Ukrainian railways report extensive damage due to war
Russian attack damages railway tracks between Mykolaiv and Kherson
Dolynska-Mykolaiv railway line closed due to Russian attacks – Ukrainian railways
RECENT NEWS
21:03
Canada allocates over US$300 million in military aid to Ukraine
20:26
US defense secretary believes Putin is desperate, sign of it is deployment of North Korean troops
20:22
Norway to allocate over €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 – Ukraine's defence minister
20:10
Trump's team admits they cannot end war in Ukraine quickly – FT
20:06
EXPLAINERWhat lessons should the EU learn amid Russia's aggression against Ukraine?
20:05
Number of casualties from Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia rises to 122
19:48
Former Ukraine's Defence Ministry officials conspired with businessman to supply low-quality uniforms and body armour – investigation
19:38
Ukraine's foreign minister and his French counterpart agree on steps to strengthen support for Ukraine
19:18
Zelenskyy arrives in Italy
19:16
Russians shell Siversk in Donetsk Oblast with tubed artillery, killing man and woman
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: