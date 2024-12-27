Explosion near military enlistment office in Zhytomyr Oblast on Christmas Eve: suspects in custody

All Sections
VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 27 December 2024, 11:59
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the National Police (NPU) have detained individuals responsible for detonating explosives near a territorial recruitment and social support centre (military enlistment office) in the city of Berdychiv in Zhytomyr Oblast. The investigation has found that the sabotage was carried out on the instructions of the Russian secret services.

Source: NPU; SSU; Zhytomyr Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: An explosion occurred near a military enlistment office in Berdychiv on the afternoon of 24 December, reportedly causing no injuries. Within hours, police and the Security Service of Ukraine had identified those responsible for the terrorist attack.

Police recovered a bag at the crime scene containing an improvised explosive device filled with ball bearings that did not detonate, as well as a mobile phone. Investigators also found a second phone that appeared to have been used for video transmission, as well as other material evidence

A special police operation was swiftly launched across Zhytomyr Oblast to track down the perpetrators.

A few hours later, law enforcement apprehended one of the suspects in Zhytomyr: a 41-year-old Donetsk Oblast resident with a criminal record for drug trafficking and theft. Patrol officers and Criminal Investigation Department operatives discovered the suspect in a minibus en route to Kyiv.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was aided by a 23-year-old Berdychiv resident, who had previously come to the attention of law enforcement for drug-related offences. It was she who handed the explosive device to the man. Law enforcement officers tracked her down and detained her.

 

Available information suggests that the suspects organised the terrorist attack under the guidance of Russian handlers. The police conducted a series of searches and seized evidence of their involvement in illegal activities.

At present, the suspects have been remanded in custody as a pre-trial restriction at the request of the Zhytomyr Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

