Ukraine's foreign minister discusses strengthening Ukraine's air defence and pressure on Russia with US Secretary of State

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has had a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, 27 December.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha noted that he thanked Secretary Blinken for his efforts to ensure that all previously promised assistance to Ukraine would be provided "in the coming weeks".

Advertisement:

"We coordinated further support, including air defence and pressure on Russia. I appreciate US and Secretary Blinken’s decisive leadership," he added.

The US Department of State added that Sybiha and Blinken discussed the situation on the battlefield and the recent Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine.

"The Secretary reiterated unwavering US support for Ukrainians in defence of their freedom," they noted.

Advertisement:

Background:

On 26 December, US President Joe Biden responded to the large-scale Russian attack on Ukrainian oblasts during Christmas and promised to strengthen the country’s air defence.

It had previously been reported that the US would announce the final package of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) in the coming days, using the remaining funds reserved for the purchase of new weapons for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!