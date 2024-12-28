Ukrainian drones can operate at distance of up to 2,000 km into Russia – Ukrainian intelligence

Andrii Yusov, spokesperson for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), has said that Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) can operate at a distance of up to 2,000 kilometres.

Source: Yusov in an interview with Novyny.LIVE TV channel

Details: Yusov said that the potential of Ukrainian drones allows them to operate over long distances. Nonetheless, there are no official comments on the incidents on the territory of Russia, but, as Yusov said, "there is a reason for the explosions there".

Quote: "From what we can tell, and it's no longer a secret, Ukrainian long-range unmanned aerial vehicles can hypothetically operate up to 2,000 kilometres. In most other cases, we neither confirm nor deny. I can only say that there is a reason for the explosions there."

Details: The DIU spokesperson also reiterated that all strikes on Russian territory are aimed exclusively at military targets related to the army or infrastructure that provides its funding, logistics or defence products. This is in stark contrast to the tactics of the Russian side, which has been targeting Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

Background:

On the morning of 6 November, a special DIU operation resulted in a Russian flotilla in the Caspian Sea being struck for the first time by kamikaze drones. The distance from the Ukrainian state border to the target is about 1,500 kilometres. At least two targets in the city of Kaspiysk (Republic of Dagestan, Russia) were damaged by the UAV strikes.

On 26 May, a Ukrainian drone attacked the Voronezh M long-range target detection radar station located in Orsk, Orenburg Oblast. The Ukrainian drone covered a distance of more than 1,800 kilometres to the target.

