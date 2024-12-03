All Sections
DeepState updates map and reports on Russia's advance in Donetsk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 3 December 2024, 01:08
Screenshot: DeepState

DeepState monitoring project analysts have updated their map on the night of 2-3 December, reporting that Russians have advanced in Stari Terny and Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has advanced in Stari Terny, Kurakhove, near Kruhliakivka and Pushkino."

Details: Moreover, DeepState added that they had specified the line of contact near Novyi Komar.

Background: 

  • Last night, DeepState also reported on the Russian advance in Kurakhove.
  • On the evening of Monday, 2 December, the General Staff reported that on the Kurakhove front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 67 times near the settlements of Berestky, Stari Terny, Sontsivka, Novodmytrivka, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dalne, Katerynivka, Antonivka and Hanivka; two combat clashes were ongoing.

