Russia advances in Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

The city of Kurakhove. Photo: DeepState map

The Russians have advanced in Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast, as well as near Novyi Komar, Berestove and Pohrebky, DeepState project analysts say.

Source: DeepState monitoring project

Quote: "The enemy has advanced near Novyi Komar, Berestove, Pohrebky and in Kurakhove."

On Sunday, 158 combat clashes took place on the line of contact, including 48 on the Kurakhove front, 33 on the Pokrovsk front, 24 on the Vremivka front and 15 Russian attacks in Kursk Oblast.

Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported that as of 27 November, more than 16,000 civilians were living in Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Myrnohrad, Toretsk and Chasiv Yar, which are close to the line of contact.

In particular, the number of adults in Kurakhove is 600-650 (on 6 November, the authorities estimated their number at 1,000).

