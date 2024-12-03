All Sections
Putin needs stronger military partnership in his war against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 3 December 2024, 02:24
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: screenshot from the interview

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin needs a more effective military alliance in the war against Ukraine. Iran and North Korea are already allies of Russia, while China maintains allied relations with the Russian Federation in this war.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Kyodo News

Quote from Zelenskyy: "And he (Putin - ed.) does not want to lose the support of his people. Therefore, if it is not Russian cannon fodder, it will be North Korean cannon fodder.

And if this is not enough, he will turn to other countries. His task is to reduce the social tension that already exists in his country."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the Russians are not satisfied with the number of deaths of Russian citizens in the war against Ukraine, and Putin will involve other countries in this war through them.

He added that Putin needs a more effective military alliance in this war.

Quote: "And today, Iran and North Korea are already his allies. In some details, in some things that are transmitted by the Chinese side, I believe... China also has allied relations with the Russian Federation in this war."

