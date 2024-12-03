Wreckage of downed drones damages houses, garage and two cars in Kyiv Oblast – photos

The fall of wreckage from downed Russian drones in one of the settlements of Kyiv Oblast damaged four houses and two cars and destroyed a garage with a utility block and a fence.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook; Kyiv Oblast Police; State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Telegram

Quote from Kravchenko: "Windows and doors were smashed in the houses and roofs were damaged. A gas pipe was damaged in one of the houses. The leak has been repaired while the gas supply has been cut off."

Aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: the Police

Details: Kravchenko stressed that there were no casualties and that the defence forces did not allow any hits to critical or residential infrastructure.

Aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: the Police

The SES clarified that the wreckage fell on the territory of the Vyshgorod district. Firefighters received a report of a fire in a garden of a residential property at 06:19.

Aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The SES added that a gas pipe near a house and a car in a garage were on fire. The fire was extinguished at 07:01.

