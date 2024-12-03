Wreckage of downed drones damages houses, garage and two cars in Kyiv Oblast – photos
The fall of wreckage from downed Russian drones in one of the settlements of Kyiv Oblast damaged four houses and two cars and destroyed a garage with a utility block and a fence.
Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook; Kyiv Oblast Police; State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Telegram
Quote from Kravchenko: "Windows and doors were smashed in the houses and roofs were damaged. A gas pipe was damaged in one of the houses. The leak has been repaired while the gas supply has been cut off."
Details: Kravchenko stressed that there were no casualties and that the defence forces did not allow any hits to critical or residential infrastructure.
The SES clarified that the wreckage fell on the territory of the Vyshgorod district. Firefighters received a report of a fire in a garden of a residential property at 06:19.
The SES added that a gas pipe near a house and a car in a garage were on fire. The fire was extinguished at 07:01.
