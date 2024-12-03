All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

NATO meeting will discuss aid for Ukraine, not membership – NATO Secretary General

Serhiy Sydorenko, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 3 December 2024, 12:37
NATO meeting will discuss aid for Ukraine, not membership – NATO Secretary General
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has stressed that Ukraine's partners hear its pleas for membership and are not backing down from their plans, but the purpose of the Alliance’s December meeting is different.

Source: Mark Rutte at a press conference in Brussels ahead of the NATO ministerial meeting that opens on Tuesday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The NATO Secretary General confirmed the Alliance's unwavering position on Ukraine's membership prospects. "Allies agree that the future of Ukraine is NATO," Mark Rutte said, adding that in line with the decision of the Washington Summit, NATO partners have been "building a bridge" to membership in their relations with Ukraine.

Advertisement:

However, Rutte does not expect this issue to be discussed in the coming days. Instead, the Alliance will be focusing on getting military aid to Ukraine.

Quote from Rutte: "We will concentrate over these next two days very much on what is necessary now… And what is necessary now is to make sure that military aid will go to Ukraine because that is now crucial for them; if they decide to do so and are into talks with Russians one day, they will do this on the position of strength."

What Ukraine needs now, Rutte says, is "more military aid, and less discussions on what the peace process would look like".

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On the eve of the Brussels meeting, Ukraine said it was refusing to accept guarantees that are substitutes for NATO membership.
  • Earlier, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said for the first time that Ukraine could join NATO with Article 5 partially in force, but this idea has not yet been set out in detail.
  • It should be noted that this week, the US denied reports on the possibility of Ukraine returning nuclear weapons to its arsenal.

Support UP or become our patron!

NATOUkraineaid for Ukrainewar
Advertisement:

updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media

Trump does not rule out possibility of reducing assistance to Ukraine

Macron convinced Trump to meet Zelenskyy – media

Trump on war in Ukraine: The World is waiting, negotiations should begin

Ukrainian air defences shoot down 28 out of 74 UAVs launched by Russia overnight, rest disappeared from radar

Syrian rebels have captured Damascus: Assad regime has fallen – video

All News
NATO
US and Germany not ready to invite Ukraine to NATO – media
NATO Secretary General believes Putin is not interested in peace
NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Plane that may have taken Assad to Moscow departed from Latakia – media
20:04
updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media
19:53
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence refutes reports of Assad plane crash
19:30
After Syria, world must realise that Russia can be defeated – Polish PM
18:27
US Embassy in Ukraine warns of increased threat of Russian missile and drone attacks
17:56
Trump does not rule out possibility of reducing assistance to Ukraine
17:32
1 person killed and 6 injured in Russian UAV attack on Kherson Oblast
16:58
Syria's example shows that Russia can be kicked out – Lithuanian Foreign Minister
16:55
updatedUkraine ready to resume relations with Syria – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:13
Russia withdraws ships and weapons from Syria – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: