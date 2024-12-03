All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

NATO Secretary General believes Putin is not interested in peace

Serhiy Sydorenko, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 3 December 2024, 13:41
NATO Secretary General believes Putin is not interested in peace
Mark Rutte. Stock photo: Getty Images

The North Atlantic Alliance believes Russia's calculation is flawed and is convinced that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is not interested in peace.

Source: European Pravda reporter, citing NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte before the start of the Alliance's ministerial meeting in Brussels on Tuesday

NATO sees no indication that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is preparing for a ceasefire, Rutte said.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Russia’s aggression shows no sign of abating. Just the opposite – Putin is ramping up his rhetoric and reckless actions. He is using Ukraine as a testing ground for experimental missiles and is deploying North Korean soldiers in this illegal war," Rutte stated.

He emphasized that Putin is "not interested in peace".

Quote: "He thinks he can break Ukraine’s resolve, and ours. But he is wrong!" Rutte added, underscoring that aiding Ukraine in its self-defence is a NATO duty. 

Advertisement:

"So we need to continue our steadfast support," he concluded.

Background:

  • Tuesday’s NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels will focus on providing military assistance to Ukraine, rather than discussing its membership in the Alliance.
  • Notably, ahead of the meeting, Ukraine announced it would reject any security guarantees that serve as substitutes for NATO membership.
  • Additionally, the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting is scheduled to take place in Brussels on Tuesday.

Support UP or become our patron!

NATOPutinUkrainewar
Advertisement:

US announces new aid package for Ukraine worth almost a billion dollars

SpaceX to provide Ukraine with wider access to militarised version of Starlink at Pentagon's request – Bloomberg

Fitch Rating affirms Ukraine's rating at "Restricted Default" level

Second batch of F-16s from Denmark is in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Scholz optimistic about reaching agreement with Trump on joint strategy for Russo-Ukrainian war

Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels attack Russian assets in Black Sea – photos, videos

All News
NATO
NATO meeting to discuss aid to Ukraine, not its Alliance membership – NATO Secretary General
NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal
Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says
RECENT NEWS
23:43
US announces new aid package for Ukraine worth almost a billion dollars
22:48
Government-hired thugs beat up members of Georgian opposition Coalition for Change and journalists in Tbilisi – video
19:59
Zelenskyy after meeting with Trump and Macron: Peace through strength is possible – video
19:35
Meeting between Zelenskyy, Trump and Macron lasted 35 minutes
19:03
Zelenskyy meets with Georgian president and urges her not to let Putin take over Georgia – video
18:44
Zelenskyy arrives at Élysée Palace to meet with Macron and Trump – video
18:30
Zelenskyy, Macron and Trump to hold joint meeting
18:09
UpdatedTwo children among civilians killed in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, number of wounded increases
17:59
SpaceX to provide Ukraine with wider access to militarised version of Starlink at Pentagon's request – Bloomberg
17:57
Zelenskyy and Austrian chancellor discuss further support for Ukraine in Paris
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: