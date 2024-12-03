NATO Secretary General believes Putin is not interested in peace

The North Atlantic Alliance believes Russia's calculation is flawed and is convinced that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is not interested in peace.

Source: European Pravda reporter, citing NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte before the start of the Alliance's ministerial meeting in Brussels on Tuesday

NATO sees no indication that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is preparing for a ceasefire, Rutte said.

Quote: "Russia’s aggression shows no sign of abating. Just the opposite – Putin is ramping up his rhetoric and reckless actions. He is using Ukraine as a testing ground for experimental missiles and is deploying North Korean soldiers in this illegal war," Rutte stated.

He emphasized that Putin is "not interested in peace".

Quote: "He thinks he can break Ukraine’s resolve, and ours. But he is wrong!" Rutte added, underscoring that aiding Ukraine in its self-defence is a NATO duty.

"So we need to continue our steadfast support," he concluded.

Background:

Tuesday’s NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels will focus on providing military assistance to Ukraine, rather than discussing its membership in the Alliance.

Notably, ahead of the meeting, Ukraine announced it would reject any security guarantees that serve as substitutes for NATO membership.

Additionally, the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting is scheduled to take place in Brussels on Tuesday.

