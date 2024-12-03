All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Putin's jets were used to deport Ukrainian children from occupied territories – report

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 3 December 2024, 14:43
Putin's jets were used to deport Ukrainian children from occupied territories – report
Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova. Photo: Getty Images

The Yale University School of Public Health has published a report claiming that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin's jets and funds were used in a "programme that took children from occupied Ukrainian territories, stripped them of Ukrainian identity and placed them with Russian families."

Source: Reuters with reference to the report

Quote: "The new report, shared with Reuters, offers details of the alleged deportation programme and individuals involved, including what its lead researcher said were new links to Putin."

Advertisement:

Details: Nathaniel Raymond, Executive Director of Yale's Humanitarian Research Lab, said he plans to present the findings to the UN Security Council on Wednesday. The United States is this month’s rotating leader of the 15-member body.

Raymond said that the report contains evidence that supports additional ICC charges against Putin for forcibly displacing people from one national and ethnic group to another.

He also noted that the report proves that "the deportation of Ukraine's children is part of a systematic, Kremlin-led programme" aimed at making them Russian citizens.

Advertisement:

In response to Reuters' questions, the ICC prosecutor's office said the report was useful "in our continued activities in this case" but would not provide further information.

The Office of the President of Ukraine did not respond to requests for comment. Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office said it had no comment at this time.

It is noted that Reuters was unable to independently confirm the findings of the report.

Read also: Ukrainska Pravda identifies the overseers of abduction of Ukrainian children 

Background:

  • In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Children's Right Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova over the deportation of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia.
  • Lvova-Belova publicly stated that Filip, a teenager from captured Mariupol who was "adopted" by her, had been "influenced by Ukrainian propaganda", but already called her "mum". 
  • Daria Herasymchuk, Ukrainian Children’s Rights Commissioner, said that in Russia, abducted Ukrainian children were being psychologically harassed, called names and beaten for disobedience.
  • Russia is trying to re-educate Ukrainian children. For example, in Mariupol, the Russians are forcing students to line up, listen to the anthem of the terrorist state and raise the Russian flag.

Support UP or become our patron!

childrendeportationPutinUkraine
Advertisement:

updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media

Trump does not rule out possibility of reducing assistance to Ukraine

Macron convinced Trump to meet Zelenskyy – media

Trump on war in Ukraine: The World is waiting, negotiations should begin

Ukrainian air defences shoot down 28 out of 74 UAVs launched by Russia overnight, rest disappeared from radar

Syrian rebels have captured Damascus: Assad regime has fallen – video

All News
children
Skipping classes to avoid registration for Russian military service: six more children brought back from occupation
Hundreds of teddy bears are collected in Washington in memory of Ukrainian children killed by Russia – photos
Russian teachers to be taught to instil "Russian identity" in children from Ukraine – Russian media
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Plane that may have taken Assad to Moscow departed from Latakia – media
20:04
updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media
19:53
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence refutes reports of Assad plane crash
19:30
After Syria, world must realise that Russia can be defeated – Polish PM
18:27
US Embassy in Ukraine warns of increased threat of Russian missile and drone attacks
17:56
Trump does not rule out possibility of reducing assistance to Ukraine
17:32
1 person killed and 6 injured in Russian UAV attack on Kherson Oblast
16:58
Syria's example shows that Russia can be kicked out – Lithuanian Foreign Minister
16:55
updatedUkraine ready to resume relations with Syria – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:13
Russia withdraws ships and weapons from Syria – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: