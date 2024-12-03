Putin's jets were used to deport Ukrainian children from occupied territories – report

The Yale University School of Public Health has published a report claiming that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin's jets and funds were used in a "programme that took children from occupied Ukrainian territories, stripped them of Ukrainian identity and placed them with Russian families."

Source: Reuters with reference to the report

Quote: "The new report, shared with Reuters, offers details of the alleged deportation programme and individuals involved, including what its lead researcher said were new links to Putin."

Advertisement:

Details: Nathaniel Raymond, Executive Director of Yale's Humanitarian Research Lab, said he plans to present the findings to the UN Security Council on Wednesday. The United States is this month’s rotating leader of the 15-member body.

Raymond said that the report contains evidence that supports additional ICC charges against Putin for forcibly displacing people from one national and ethnic group to another.

He also noted that the report proves that "the deportation of Ukraine's children is part of a systematic, Kremlin-led programme" aimed at making them Russian citizens.

Advertisement:

In response to Reuters' questions, the ICC prosecutor's office said the report was useful "in our continued activities in this case" but would not provide further information.

The Office of the President of Ukraine did not respond to requests for comment. Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office said it had no comment at this time.

It is noted that Reuters was unable to independently confirm the findings of the report.

Read also: Ukrainska Pravda identifies the overseers of abduction of Ukrainian children

Background:

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Children's Right Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova over the deportation of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia.

Lvova-Belova publicly stated that Filip, a teenager from captured Mariupol who was "adopted" by her, had been "influenced by Ukrainian propaganda", but already called her "mum".

Daria Herasymchuk, Ukrainian Children’s Rights Commissioner, said that in Russia, abducted Ukrainian children were being psychologically harassed, called names and beaten for disobedience.

Russia is trying to re-educate Ukrainian children. For example, in Mariupol, the Russians are forcing students to line up, listen to the anthem of the terrorist state and raise the Russian flag.

Support UP or become our patron!