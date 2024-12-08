The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces bombarded Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones and heavy artillery on the night of 7-8 December. One person has been injured and significant damage to infrastructure has been reported.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: A woman, 64, was injured in a Russian drone attack on the Kamianske district.

Advertisement:

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Windows were smashed in five apartment blocks. The premises of a utility company, a college [building], two cars and a power line were damaged."

Details: In addition, before midnight, Russian troops strafed Nikopol with heavy artillery. Early reports indicate no casualties, but the extent of the damage is being investigated.

Support UP or become our patron!