Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: 1 civilian injured, destruction reported – photo
Sunday, 8 December 2024, 07:54
Russian forces bombarded Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones and heavy artillery on the night of 7-8 December. One person has been injured and significant damage to infrastructure has been reported.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: A woman, 64, was injured in a Russian drone attack on the Kamianske district.
Quote: "Windows were smashed in five apartment blocks. The premises of a utility company, a college [building], two cars and a power line were damaged."
Details: In addition, before midnight, Russian troops strafed Nikopol with heavy artillery. Early reports indicate no casualties, but the extent of the damage is being investigated.
