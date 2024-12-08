All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: 1 civilian injured, destruction reported – photo

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 8 December 2024, 07:54
Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: 1 civilian injured, destruction reported – photo
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces bombarded Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones and heavy artillery on the night of 7-8 December. One person has been injured and significant damage to infrastructure has been reported.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: A woman, 64, was injured in a Russian drone attack on the Kamianske district.

Advertisement:
Фото: ОВА
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Windows were smashed in five apartment blocks. The premises of a utility company, a college [building], two cars and a power line were damaged."

Details: In addition, before midnight, Russian troops strafed Nikopol with heavy artillery. Early reports indicate no casualties, but the extent of the damage is being investigated.

Support UP or become our patron!

casualtiesDnipropetrovsk OblastNikopol
Advertisement:

Five out of nine nuclear power units reduce power output after Russian missile attack

Ukrainian Air Force on latest large-scale Russian attack: 161 Russian targets destroyed, F-16s performed effectively

Power outages increased because of Russian large-scale attack on energy facilities

US provides Ukraine with new US$500 million assistance package

United States to provide over US$440 million in economic aid to Ukraine

Trump supports deployment of European troops in Ukraine to oversee ceasefire – WSJ

All News
casualties
Search and rescue operations completed in Zaporizhzhia – photos
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia, killing 10 and injuring 24 – video, photos
Mayor of town in Zaporizhzhia Oblast abducted by Russians in March 2022 dies in captivity
RECENT NEWS
13:10
updatedRussians target energy facilities in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, strikes reported
12:46
EU Defence Commissioner spends morning in Kyiv shelter due to Russian attack – photo
12:46
Five out of nine nuclear power units reduce power output after Russian missile attack
12:37
opinionMoscow's game: elections in Ukraine
12:26
Putin orders urgent action to save Russia's coal industry
12:19
Ukrainian border guards repel attempt by Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group to infiltrate Kharkiv Oblast
11:55
Russian Defence Ministry says large-scale attack on Ukraine was response to Taganrog attack
11:55
Ukrainian Air Force on latest large-scale Russian attack: 161 Russian targets destroyed, F-16s performed effectively
11:35
US delegation arrives in Kyiv during Russian large-scale attack
11:31
Two civilians killed, four injured in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: