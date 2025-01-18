DeepState: Russia advances in multiple settlements in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts

The territories in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

The analytical project DeepState reported on the night of 17-18 January that Russian troops had advanced in multiple settlements in Kharkiv and Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: Based on DeepState’s data, Russian troops maintain their efforts to improve their positions in Donetsk Oblast, focusing primarily on a few fronts. In particular, the Russians have achieved some success near the settlements of Udachne, Kotlyne and Dachne.

The analysts also reported Russia's advancements in Kharkiv Oblast, specifically in the Tykhe and Zelenyi Hai settlements.

Background:

Russian troops are trying to capture Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast. They are trying to block the road from Zelene Pole and capture the settlement without fighting in the urban part of Velyka Novosilka.

The Russians bypass Pokrovsk from the south and approach Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. They are currently advancing towards Kotlyne and Udachne, two settlements on the Mezhova-Pokrovsk road.

Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, reported that the Russians, leveraging their superiority in assets and personnel, were actively advancing near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, aiming to capture nearby villages to partially encircle the city.

Fierce fighting continues in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, and the line of contact has divided the city in two. The Russians are using scorched earth tactics to try to destroy the city's infrastructure and the positions of the Ukrainian military.

