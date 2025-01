Almost 50 drones attack 7 Russian oblasts overnight, Russia claims

Russia's Defence Ministry has claimed that 49 drones attacked seven Russian oblasts on the night of 30-31 January.

Source: Russia's Ministry of Defence

Quote: "On-duty air defence units tracked and destroyed 49 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles overnight (on 30-31 January – ed.)."

Advertisement:

In particular, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that 25 UAVs had been tracked and destroyed over Rostov Oblast.

A further eight drones were supposedly shot down over Volgograd Oblast, six over Kursk Oblast, four over Yaroslavl Oblast and two over each of Belgorod and Voronezh oblasts and Krasnodar Krai.

Support UP or become our patron!