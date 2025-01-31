Drones attack oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd, causing fire – video

Fire at the refinery in Volgograd. Screenshot: video on local Telegram channels

Ukrainian drones have allegedly attacked an oil refinery and an oil depot in Volgograd. Russian authorities have claimed that falling drone wreckage caused a fire at the oil refinery.

Source: BBC News Russian with reference to social media; Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrei Bocharov.

Quote from BBC News Russian: "According to local sources, Ukrainian drones attacked the area of an oil refinery, a thermal power plant and an oil depot in Volgograd at 04:00 [local time]. There are no official confirmations, denials or information about the consequences yet."

Details: Reports about explosions in the southern part of Volgograd appeared in a local group on a Russian social media platform.

One user wrote that "the whole apartment shook", specifying that they were in the Krasnoarmeysky district, where, according to BBC News Russian, the LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery is located.

In addition, both Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels published videos featuring the sound of a drone flying and an explosion, allegedly filmed by local residents.

безпілотники, ймовірно, атакували район НПЗ та нафтобази у Волгограді. Відео з російських соцмереж. pic.twitter.com/yaLWq7PaZe — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) January 31, 2025

Updated: Later, Bocharov stated that downed drone wreckage had supposedly caused a fire at the oil refinery.

Previously: A fire broke out at the Lukoil oil refinery in Volgograd in Russia following an explosion on the night of 14-15 January.

For reference: LLC LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka oil refinery is the largest producer of petroleum products in Russia's Southern Federal District, with a plant capacity of 14.8 million tonnes.

Background: In 2024, the Volgograd refinery was attacked twice by Ukrainian drones, on 3 February and 11 May

