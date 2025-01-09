All Sections
Pentagon discloses details of latest aid package for Ukraine: F-16 equipment and air defence missiles

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 9 January 2025, 15:52
Pentagon discloses details of latest aid package for Ukraine: F-16 equipment and air defence missiles
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Pentagon has announced what is included in the US$500 million military aid package for Ukraine, which was announced by Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense. 

Source: statement by the Pentagon press service, reported by European Pravda

Details: This is the 74th tranche of military equipment provided by the administration of President Joe Biden from the US Department of Defense's stockpile for Ukraine since August 2021.

The Pentagon announced that the package includes:

  • AIM-7, RIM-7 and AIM-9M missiles for air defence;
  • air-to-ground missiles;
  • equipment for the F-16s;
  • armoured bridge layers;
  • secure communications equipment;
  • small arms and ammunition;
  • spare parts, support equipment, services, training and transport.

Background:

  • During the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, which is taking place at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, the parties also approved roadmaps for supporting Ukraine until 2027.
  • For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the participants to become more involved in the production of drones in Ukraine, as well as to conclude bilateral security agreements with Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

aid for UkraineUSAair defence
