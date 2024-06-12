All Sections
Russians launch combined attack on Kyiv at night: all air targets downed

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 12 June 2024, 05:33
Russians launch combined attack on Kyiv at night: all air targets downed
Air defence system. Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces launched a combined attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 11-12 June, targeting it with cruise missiles, drones and ballistic weapons.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy has launched another missile strike on the capital! The attack was a combined one, using various types of weapons. The enemy launched Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

These missiles approached Kyiv from the south in several waves. Almost simultaneously with the missiles, enemy attack UAVs also moved toward the capital from the same southerly direction. 

As early reports indicate the enemy also launched ballistic missiles on the capital while [air defence systems] were responding to the attack [by cruise missiles and attack UAVs]."

Details: The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that an air-raid warning was in effect in Kyiv for almost two hours.

Assets and personnel of the Air Force destroyed all aerial targets.

Early reports indicate that there were no casualties or damage in the capital. Operational summary data is being updated and confirmed.

