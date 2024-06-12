Russians dig in near Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast – Deep State
Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 18:36
Russian forces are carrying out engineering and fortification arrangements 2.7 km to the northeast from the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast.
Source: the DeepState analytical project
Details: Reportedly, relevant equipment is involved in the work.
Deep State recalled that at least one piece of such equipment was destroyed in this district by Ukrainian forces.
The project also noted that engineering and fortifications arrangement is a strong point of the Russians.
Background: The Khortytsia Operative Strategic Group reported that as of 8 June, a bigger part of the city of Vovchansk remains under the control of Ukrainian forces. At the same time, the Russians are building up their group in this area.
