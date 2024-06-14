Sea mine detonated on Odesa coast – video

The Ukrainian Navy has destroyed a sea mine found on the coast of Odesa Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian Navy on Facebook

Details: The defence forces of Ukraine discovered a mine on the coast of the Black Sea on 14 June.

After identifying the find, the dangerous munition was destroyed with a controlled detonation.

The Navy reiterated that in case of finding suspicious things, one should not approach them under any circumstances. It is best to inform the appropriate services.

There is also a ban on stayng in unchecked areas of the coast in Odesa Oblast.

Background: This is not the first such case. In May, a sea mine that had washed ashore was also destroyed in Odesa Oblast.

