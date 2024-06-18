Russians attack on 9 fronts, 86 combat clashes recorded in past day

Russian troops are attacking on nine fronts, the most intense being observed on the Pokrovsk front, where 86 combat clashes have occurred since the start of the day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:57 on 18 June

Details: On the Kharkiv front, two combat clashes are still ongoing in the area of Vovchansk. During the day, the Russians lost 105 people (both killed and wounded). A Russian tank, one infantry combat vehicle, two artillery systems, eight units of automotive equipment, and one piece of special equipment were destroyed, too.

On the Kupiansk front, nine Russian attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences were recorded. The Ukrainian forces are still fending off two assaults in the vicinity of Synkivka and Berestove.

On the Lyman front, another clash took place near Terny, bringing the total number of Russian assault actions to 11.

On the Siversk front, the Russians carried out 14 assaults. The battle against the Russian forces continues near the settlement of Spirne.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians continue to make attempts to improve their position in the microdistrict of Novyi in Chasiv Yar. One combat clash is still ongoing.

On the Toretsk front, the Russian forces increased and launched five simultaneous assaults against the villages of Niu-York, Pivnichne and Pivdenne. Ukraine's troops maintain control of the situation and repel the attacks.

The Russians are particularly active on the Pokrovsk front. The number of clashes since the start of the day has risen to 26. Of those, 12 are still ongoing, especially in the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha and Sokil.

On the Kurakhove front, the Russians have already attempted four assaults at Krasnohorivka. Two are still ongoing.

On the Vremivka front, Ukrainian soldiers are repelling a Russian assault in the vicinity of Urozhaine.

Russia launched further artillery attacks on border settlements in Sumy Oblast. In this way, the village of Turia was fired at from Grafovka (Russia), Vovkivka and Khodyne were attacked from Staraya Nikolaevka (Russia), and Sydorivka was under fire from Russia's Popovka.

In other areas, the situation remains without significant changes.

