Dozens of Russian soldiers, not hundreds, are cut off in Vovchansk

The Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast: The areas marked in red are under Russian control, those in green are controlled by Ukrainian forces. Photo: DeepStateMap

Dozens of Russian troops have been cut off at a building site in the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, not hundreds as previously reported by Forbes, Yurii Povkh, spokesman for the Kharkiv Operational Strategic Group (OSG), has said.

Source: Povkh in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "I would like to point out that, first of all, the Russians do not operate with the numbers of personnel mentioned in this report. The figure of 400 people [reported by Forbes] is impossible to confirm because it does not exist."

Details: Povkh further noted that the Kharkiv OSG takes a responsible approach to commenting on the situation at the front, refraining from making real-time or short-term comments, as the lives of Ukrainian soldiers depend on it.

"Regarding the blocking of a particular Russian unit at a building site in the city of Vovchansk, this is a fact. However, there are not hundreds, but dozens of invaders who are currently cut off in a specific area of the city," Povkh said.

Background:

Earlier, Forbes reported that Russian soldiers were surrounded at a Vovchansk chemical plant due to heavy bombardment by Ukrainian glide bombs.

Forbes said 30 of the Russians had recently been captured by Ukrainian forces, and about 400 more had nowhere to run and nowhere to hide.

