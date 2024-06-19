All Sections
Dozens of Russian soldiers, not hundreds, are cut off in Vovchansk

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 19 June 2024, 14:01
Dozens of Russian soldiers, not hundreds, are cut off in Vovchansk
The Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast: The areas marked in red are under Russian control, those in green are controlled by Ukrainian forces. Photo: DeepStateMap

Dozens of Russian troops have been cut off at a building site in the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, not hundreds as previously reported by Forbes, Yurii Povkh, spokesman for the Kharkiv Operational Strategic Group (OSG), has said.

Source: Povkh in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "I would like to point out that, first of all, the Russians do not operate with the numbers of personnel mentioned in this report. The figure of 400 people [reported by Forbes] is impossible to confirm because it does not exist."

Details: Povkh further noted that the Kharkiv OSG takes a responsible approach to commenting on the situation at the front, refraining from making real-time or short-term comments, as the lives of Ukrainian soldiers depend on it.

"Regarding the blocking of a particular Russian unit at a building site in the city of Vovchansk, this is a fact. However, there are not hundreds, but dozens of invaders who are currently cut off in a specific area of the city," Povkh said.

Background:

  • Earlier, Forbes reported that Russian soldiers were surrounded at a Vovchansk chemical plant due to heavy bombardment by Ukrainian glide bombs.
  • Forbes said 30 of the Russians had recently been captured by Ukrainian forces, and about 400 more had nowhere to run and nowhere to hide.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
