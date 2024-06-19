All Sections
Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 19 June 2024, 18:41
Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russian forces have struck the Kharkiv and Kupiansk districts in Kharkiv Oblast on 19 June, killing a woman and injuring three other people.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The Russians struck a porch of a private house in the village of Vilkhivka – a 49-year-old woman was killed and a 60-year-old man was injured. A fire broke out in a private house but was put out by the firefighters.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians also struck the village of Novoosynove in Kurylivka hromada in Kupiansk district [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. As a result, two civilian women were injured. They were hospitalised.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwar
Kharkiv Oblast
