Russians drop aerial bombs on settlement of Selydove: 5 injured, including 2 children – photos

Destruction in Selydove on 23 June. Photo: the Prosecutor's Office

Russian troops dropped aerial bombs on Selydove (Donetsk Oblast) on Sunday evening, wounding five civilians, including two children.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: On 23 June 2024, at 17:05, the occupying forces attacked the settlement of Selydove. The Russian military dropped two aerial bombs, likely D-30SN guided aerial bombs, on civilians.

Residents of the private housing area were at the epicentre of the damage. An entire family was injured in the enemy attack: a father, 53, a mother, 54, and their son, 10, who is currently in a serious condition.

In addition, a man, 31, and a boy, 13, were injured. The people who were injured were taken to hospital."

Details: At least 30 residential buildings and cars were damaged.

