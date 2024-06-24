Russians advance in Novooleksandrivka – DeepState

The village of Novooleksandrivka. Screenshot: DeepState Map

DeepState analysts have updated the map, noting that Russians have advanced in Novooleksandrivka, Sokil and other settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has advanced in Novooleksandrivka and Sokil, and near Novopokrovske and Volodymyrivka."

Advertisement:

More on this topic: Ukrainian Armed Forces deny information about full occupation of Novooleksandrivka

Background:

Earlier, the DeepState analytical project reported that Russian troops had occupied the village of Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk Oblast, near Ocheretyne, and approached the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that fighting for the village of Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk Oblast was ongoing, and on Sunday, the Russian occupiers focused their efforts on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts.

Support UP or become our patron!