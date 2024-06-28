All Sections
Ukraine's Armed Forces show map of downed Russian aircraft over 6 months of 2024 – infographic

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 June 2024, 12:42
Ukraine's Armed Forces show map of downed Russian aircraft over 6 months of 2024 – infographic
The wreckage of a downed Russian aircraft. Stock photo: the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Directorate of Strategic Communications (StratCom) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that since the beginning of 2024, Ukrainian defence forces have downed over 30 Russian military aircraft.

Source: StratCom on Facebook

Details: It is noted that among those affected are:

  • nine Su-25 aircraft;
  • one Su-57;
  • two MiG-31s;
  • approximately 13 Su-34s;
  • one Su-35;
  • one Su-35S;
  • two A-50 aircraft;
  • one Il-22M11;
  • one Tu-22M3.
 
Ukrainian defence forces have downed over 30 Russian military aircraft.
Infographic: Directorate of Strategic Communications (StratCom) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 

It is emphasised separately that the number of aircraft, their models, modifications, and locations of impact are approximate. Some of the aircraft sustained damage but were able to return to airfields for extensive repairs. Additionally, in some cases, it was impossible to accurately determine the models of the destroyed aircraft. The information will be updated and supplemented, as noted by StratCom.

Background: 

