Ukraine's Armed Forces show map of downed Russian aircraft over 6 months of 2024 – infographic

Directorate of Strategic Communications (StratCom) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that since the beginning of 2024, Ukrainian defence forces have downed over 30 Russian military aircraft.

Details: It is noted that among those affected are:

nine Su-25 aircraft;

one Su-57;

two MiG-31s;

approximately 13 Su-34s;

one Su-35;

one Su-35S;

two A-50 aircraft;

one Il-22M11;

one Tu-22M3.

It is emphasised separately that the number of aircraft, their models, modifications, and locations of impact are approximate. Some of the aircraft sustained damage but were able to return to airfields for extensive repairs. Additionally, in some cases, it was impossible to accurately determine the models of the destroyed aircraft. The information will be updated and supplemented, as noted by StratCom.

Background:

After official confirmation, the National Guard reported that on 23 June they had downed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk Oblast that was conducting a combat mission.

