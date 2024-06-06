Russians bombard Kherson: defunct Epicentr hypermarket, houses and cars on fire – photos, video

Russian forces bombarded the city of Kherson on the night of 5-6 June, setting three residential buildings, the defunct Epicentr home improvement hypermarket, outbuildings and cars on fire.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Yuliia Chudnovets, Head of Public Relations at Epicentr in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from the State Emergency Service: "Last night, the Russian army continuously attacked Kherson. Five fires broke out simultaneously at different addresses. Three residential buildings, outbuildings, eight cars and an inactive home improvement hypermarket were on fire."

Details: It is reported that all assets and personnel were deployed to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

"Kherson firefighters were extinguishing the fires until the morning, while the enemy continued to bombard residential areas of the city," the State Emergency Service said.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Yuliia Chudnovets, spokeswoman for the company Epicentr K, said that the hypermarket in question was located at 37 Naftovykiv Street, which was closed after a strike last year. It burned down completely.

Quote from Chudnovets: "The address of the Epicentr hypermarket is 37 Naftovykiv Street. Its surface area is 15,000 square metres. There was a large-scale attack, presumably from an MLRS, which caused a fire that completely burnt down the hypermarket despite the efforts of employees and firefighters. No casualties were reported."

Details: She pointed out that the Russians had already hit this hypermarket in May 2023. Three employees were killed at that time. And after that, this hypermarket stopped working.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Prokudin added that the settlements of Antonivka, Dniprovske, Lvove, Kachkarivka, Zmiivka, Inhulets, Stanislav, Mykhailivka, Chornobaivka, Tiahynka, Tokarivka, Poniativka, Zolota Balka, Kizomys, Beryslav, Berehove, Sadove, Ivanivka, Inzhenerne and the city of Kherson had come under Russian fire and had been subjected to airstrikes over the past day. A total of three people were injured.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Prokudin said that the Russians had hit residential areas of settlements in Kherson Oblast, damaging four multi-storey buildings and 14 houses in particular.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"They hit a critical infrastructure facility, a medical centre, pre-schools, a shopping centre and a shop. Cars and an internet line have been damaged," he added.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

He stated that during the overnight drone attack, air defence units destroyed five Shahed attack drones over the territory of Kherson Oblast.

