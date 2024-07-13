All Sections
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 July 2024, 23:43
The scene of the attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutorʼs Office

The number of people injured in a Russian missile attack on the village of Budy in Kharkiv Oblast has risen to 25, including two children.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The number of injured people has risen to 25, including a 14-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy."

Background:

  • On Saturday afternoon, Russian troops launched two strikes on the village of Budy in Kharkiv district. Earlier, it was reported that two people had been killed and 22 injured in the strikes.
  • The attack killed Artem Kostyria, Head of the Kharkiv District Department of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast, and Oleksii Koshchii, a police officer in the patrol police response sector of the Kharkiv District Police Department.
  • Five railway workers were among the injured.
  • The Kharkiv Prosecutor’s Office said early reports indicated that the Russians used two Iskander-M missiles.

