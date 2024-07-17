Russian drone debris documented in Kyiv, but no fire broke out

Air defence forces in Kyiv were deployed on the evening of 17 July to intercept a Russian drone attack on the city's left bank, but no subsequent fire was reported. (Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko initially reported that a fire had broken out, but in a later update he said there had been no fire.)

Source: Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram; Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "Early reports indicate that a fire broke out between a residential building and a school in the Darnytskyi district. Emergency units are en route to the site."

Details: Kyiv City Military Administration clarified that debris had been observed falling in Kyiv, and information regarding possible damage or casualties is being verified.

Update at 23:34: Klitschko reported that emergency workers found no fire at the location in the Darnytskyi district after a Russian drone was downed there. The area is currently being inspected.

Background:

An air-raid warning was issued in the northern oblasts of Ukraine on the evening of 17 July due to the threat of Russian drones; an explosion was heard in Kyiv.

