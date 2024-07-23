All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Fire caused by Russian attack is put out in Sumy Oblast – video

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 23 July 2024, 19:38
Fire caused by Russian attack is put out in Sumy Oblast – video
Firefighters extinguishing the fire. Screenshot: video by State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Firefighters have extinguished a fire that broke out on 23 July following a Russian airstrike on a vital infrastructure facility in Sumy Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "On 23 July, the enemy launched an airstrike on critical infrastructure in the Shostka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. In addition to significant damage, a large fire broke out.

Advertisement:

Employees of the State Emergency Service immediately arrived at the scene and began extinguishing the flames. The fire was extremely intense. Using significant numbers of personnel and appliances, the firefighters succeeded in putting out the fire."

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • On the night of 22-23 July, the Russians launched an airstrike on critical infrastructure facilities in Shostka hromada, Sumy Oblast. 
  • The Ministry of Energy reported that Russia launched a drone attack on an energy facility in Sumy Oblast, causing power outages at several substations and affecting consumers in both Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Sumy Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians attack critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast at night
Russians use 17 air-dropped mines to attack Sumy Oblast
Russian drone bombs agricultural equipment in Sumy Oblast, killing 1 and injuring 1
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: