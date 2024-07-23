Fire caused by Russian attack is put out in Sumy Oblast – video

Firefighters have extinguished a fire that broke out on 23 July following a Russian airstrike on a vital infrastructure facility in Sumy Oblast.

Quote: "On 23 July, the enemy launched an airstrike on critical infrastructure in the Shostka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. In addition to significant damage, a large fire broke out.

Employees of the State Emergency Service immediately arrived at the scene and began extinguishing the flames. The fire was extremely intense. Using significant numbers of personnel and appliances, the firefighters succeeded in putting out the fire."

Background:

On the night of 22-23 July, the Russians launched an airstrike on critical infrastructure facilities in Shostka hromada, Sumy Oblast.

The Ministry of Energy reported that Russia launched a drone attack on an energy facility in Sumy Oblast, causing power outages at several substations and affecting consumers in both Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.

