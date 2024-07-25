Father of suspected former MP Farion's murderer says he is at front and his son is patriot

The father of an 18-year-old man detained on suspicion of murdering Iryna Farion, a linguist, professor at Lviv Polytechnic National University and former Ukrainian MP, has said that his son had no motive to kill Farion.

Source: Radio Liberty

Details: Radio Liberty journalists contacted the father of the suspect. In a commentary, he said that he was currently serving in the army and had not seen his son for a long time, but had learned about his detention from his wife.

Quote: "I'm at the front now, and I haven't seen my son in person for a long time, but we talked regularly on the phone. My wife called me today and said that my son had been detained. It's not clear whether it was detention or arrest. Not everything went so ‘smoothly’: my wife was kept outside the house, the equipment was taken away, and my son was detained. There were no motives for him to murder Farion, and he had no Ukrainophobic views, he was a patriot. On the contrary, he had completed a UAV piloting course to join the Ukrainian army and played football."

Background:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that an 18-year-old individual suspected of murdering linguist and former MP Iryna Farion was detained in the city of Dnipro.

According to Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the 18-year-old suspect is a resident of Dnipro. He rented at least three apartments in Lviv while preparing for Farion’s assassination. Investigators currently believe that the shooter was only a hitman.

Ukrainska Pravda obtained a photo of the 18-year-old detainee suspected of murdering Iryna Farion.

Law enforcement officers are completing procedural actions against the 18-year-old detainee suspected of the murderer of Iryna Farion, a linguist, professor at Lviv Polytechnic National University and former Ukrainian MP, after which he will be taken to the city of Lviv.

Slidstvo.Info journalists identified the man suspected of shooting Iryna Farion in Lviv on 19 July as Viacheslav Zinchenko. The reports indicate that Zinchenko played for the Dnipro football squad at the local young sports school as of 2023 and competed in the Pulse tournament as a member of the Juniors team a month prior to the Farion murder.

