Russians attack Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a man – photos

One person has been killed and two others injured as a result of a morning Russian attack on the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked the Borova Village Council building in the village of Borova, Izium district, at 04:50 today [on 3 July]. A man was killed as a result of the Russians’ actions. A 50-year-old man was hospitalised. A 75-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction."

Details: Syniehubov also posted photos of the damaged village council building.

Updated: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's office later reported that a 48-year-old man had been killed.

Quote from the Prosecutor's office: "Only civilian infrastructure was damaged: more than 10 residential buildings, outbuildings, shops and an administrative building. A 48-year-old man was killed: his body was taken out from under the rubble of a house. A 75-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction, and a 50-year-old man was injured."

Details: It is also reported that at about 2:05 on 3 July, the Russians launched missile attacks on the village of Ruska Lozova, Derhachi hromada, as a result of which a 65-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man were injured and at least 10 houses were damaged. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]

Initial reports indicate that Russians attacked the village with two S-400 missiles.

