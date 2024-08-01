All Sections
Russians target Zaporizhzhia Oblast over 400 times in past 24 hours: 1 civilian injured, infrastructure damaged

Iryna BalachukThursday, 1 August 2024, 07:22
The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past 24 hours. Photo: Ivan Fedorov on Telegram

Russian forces have struck 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast 408 times over the past 24 hours, leaving one civilian injured and damaging residential buildings and infrastructure.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "Russian forces carried out two airstrikes on [the village of] Lobkove. [The settlements of] Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Robotyne, Malynivka and Novoandriivka were attacked by 225 UAVs of various modifications. Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Robotyne were subjected to five attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems."

Details: The Russians deployed artillery to attack the settlements of Bilenke, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Preobrazhenka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Levadne, delivering 176 strikes in total.

"One person was injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia district. Seven reports have been submitted regarding the severe damage to residential buildings and infrastructure," Fedorov summarised.

