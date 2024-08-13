All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 80 times today, nearly half of the clashes took place on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 13 August 2024, 17:32
Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 80 times today, nearly half of the clashes took place on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian forces. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 80 times since the beginning of the day, as of 16:00 on 13 August, with nearly half of the clashes taking place on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast

Source: a report by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16:00 on 13 August

Quote from the General Staff: "Russian occupiers are continuing to assault the positions of Ukrainian defenders. A total of 80 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day. Nearly half of them occurred on the Pokrovsk front."

Advertisement:

Details: The General Staff reported that Russian forces shelled villages near the Ukrainian-Russian border in Sumy and Chernihiv Oblast.

The majority of Russian assaults are taking place on the Pokrovsk front in the east of Ukraine.

"The Russians undertook assault operations in the vicinity of Sukha Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Yelyzavetivka, Zelene Pole, Malynivka, Hrodivka, Zhelanne and Skuchne. [Ukraine’s] defence forces are holding the Russian forces back and have repelled 22 assaults; 14 combat clashes are still ongoing. [Russia’s] losses on this front are still being confirmed. [Russian forces] also carried out four airstrikes on Oleksandropil and Hrodivka," the General Staff report reads.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

General Staffwar
Advertisement:

Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

All News
General Staff
Total of 134 combat clashes occur over past day, Pokrovsk front being most intense – Ukraine's General Staff
Over 80 combat clashes took place on line of contact in Ukraine in one day – General Staff
Total of 124 combat clashes occur at front, with most of them on Pokrovsk front
RECENT NEWS
10:35
Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: