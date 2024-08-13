Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 80 times today, nearly half of the clashes took place on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 80 times since the beginning of the day, as of 16:00 on 13 August, with nearly half of the clashes taking place on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast

Source: a report by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16:00 on 13 August

Quote from the General Staff: "Russian occupiers are continuing to assault the positions of Ukrainian defenders. A total of 80 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day. Nearly half of them occurred on the Pokrovsk front."

Details: The General Staff reported that Russian forces shelled villages near the Ukrainian-Russian border in Sumy and Chernihiv Oblast.

The majority of Russian assaults are taking place on the Pokrovsk front in the east of Ukraine.

"The Russians undertook assault operations in the vicinity of Sukha Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Yelyzavetivka, Zelene Pole, Malynivka, Hrodivka, Zhelanne and Skuchne. [Ukraine’s] defence forces are holding the Russian forces back and have repelled 22 assaults; 14 combat clashes are still ongoing. [Russia’s] losses on this front are still being confirmed. [Russian forces] also carried out four airstrikes on Oleksandropil and Hrodivka," the General Staff report reads.

